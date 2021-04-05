Kukah playing partisan politics with Kwara hijab crisis ― Presidency

The presidency Sunday night accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of playing partisan politics by dragging the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the raging hijab crisis in Kwara state.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), it said the issues have been on since the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo but Buhari had never featured in it.

The presidency also took exception to many other things the Bishop said in his Easter message saying that they are inexplicable.

The statement read: “All citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of truth.

“But if you…