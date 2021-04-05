Nigeria records 82 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,195

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,195. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 4th of April 2021, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 163,195 cases have […]

