Security operatives rescue six kidnapped passengers, arrest three suspected cultists in Delta

Police operatives, ably assisted by soldiers, have rescued six kidnap passengers at Okutolo, Warri-Sapele road,  Delta State from their abductors. The passengers were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus with Reg. No. BWR 301 SU on Saturday at about 7:45 p.m when they were abducted by AK47-wielding hoodlums. The criminals reportedly shot the driver and […]

