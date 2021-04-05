



Tribune Online

Vaccine rollout to exceed 100 Countries soon, Covax Head says

Coronavirus shots should be rolled out to over 100 countries in the next couple of weeks, from 84 at present, with a shortage of supplies the limiting factor, said one of the leaders of the World Health Organization’s vaccine initiative. “If we had more doses, we could make these available,” Seth Berkley, chief executive officer […]

Vaccine rollout to exceed 100 Countries soon, Covax Head says

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune