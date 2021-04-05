Zamfara police kill notorious bandit, recovers rifle, ammunitions, military uniforms

As part of efforts to the ongoing onslaught against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements, the Zamfara State Police Command has killed a notorious armed bandit, recovered Ak-47 rifle, ammunitions, bundles of charms and military uniforms in the State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the command will continue with kinetic actions against the recalcitrant bandits in the State.

The notorious neutralised bandit has been on the radar of the Police for terrorising the innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“On 4, April 2021, Operatives attached to Operation…