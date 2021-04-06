Ebonyi killings: Indigenes raise alarm over alleged escape of 55 suspects from police custody

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Ebonyi killings: Indigenes raise alarm over alleged escape of 55 suspects from police custody

alleged escape of 55 suspects, Ebonyi: illegal mining

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape of 55 suspects arrested in connection with the killings in Effium communities in the South-East State. 55 of the 66 suspects arrested in Okpoduma village in Effium by the Nigerian military led by the […]

Ebonyi killings: Indigenes raise alarm over alleged escape of 55 suspects from police custody
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR