IMF extends debt service relief for 28 low-income countries

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a third tranche of grants for debt service relief for 28 of the Fund’s member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). The approval is a follow up to two prior tranches approved on April 13, 2020 and October 2, 2020, respectively. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune