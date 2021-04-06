Landlords to face prosecution for not providing toilets in Kwara

Kwara State government has issued a three-month deadline to landlords and residents that fail to build toilets in their residential houses.

The government said that the people have between now and July to provide toilets in their houses or face prosecution by mobile courts that would be set up for the task.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of donation of refuse bins in strategic locations of the state capital by the Rotary Club Ilorin Metro, director in the state ministry of Environment, Gabriel Towoju, said that, on the expiration of the deadline, officers of the ministry would embark on inspection of households in the state to arrest defaulters.

