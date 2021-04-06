Makinde not grabbing people’s lands, acquired lands meant for developmental projects ― Oyo village leaders

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Makinde not grabbing people’s lands, acquired lands meant for developmental projects ― Oyo village leaders

Makinde raises alarm, Persons stoking ethnic tension, Stop issuing ultimatum, Oyo govt moves against, How we are reducing, Oyo govt cancels classes, Oyo PDP, schools, Makinde, Oyo trains Headteachers, rift with Olubadan,Makinde, Street light, ondo pdp campaign council, ondo election, #endSARS, police brutality, 46 complaints, professionalism during elections, oyo farmers stalls, Makinde not grabbing people's lands

ELDERS and leaders of Ajia and other 235 villages in Inukan Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State under the aegis of Inukan Development Forum have described as untrue news making the rounds that the governor of the state, Mr Seyi Makinde is grabbing some parcel of lands in the area for his personal […]

Makinde not grabbing people’s lands, acquired lands meant for developmental projects ― Oyo village leaders
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR