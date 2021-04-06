



Multinational oil companies are not committed to environmental sustainability ― Mulade

The refusal of oil multinationals to accept responsibility for their systemic environmental degradation through oil spills has been condemned. Niger Delta environmentalist and Human Rights crusader, Sheriff Mulade, made the observation on the background of alleged Chevron Nigeria Ltd’s (CNL) denial of the oil spill in Benikrukru communities of Gbaramatu kingdom of Warri South-West Local […]

