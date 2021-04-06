



Nigeria records 135 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,330

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,330. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. “135 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Kwara-37 Lagos-32 Ondo-23 Nasarawa-13 FCT-9 Kaduna-7 Rivers-6 Osun-3 Delta-2 Edo-2 Borno-1.” 135 new cases […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune