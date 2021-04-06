Suspected herdsmen kidnap three in Benin

Three persons, two women and a male truck driver, were on Monday kidnapped by some suspected herdsmen, said to be three in number, on the road to Utesi in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The driver, Tribune Online gathered, was on his way to a sawmill in the community in the company of the two women, believed to be timber traders, when they were intercepted by the herdsmen, who opened fire on the oncoming truck and forcefully abducted the trio.

A source, who is a colleague of the kidnapped driver said that “the driver was going to the sawmill in Utesi with two women, where he wants to carry woods, but on their way, three herdsmen came out and opened fire on them,…