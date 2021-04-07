Akwa Ibom govt tasks oil firms on community development, renews MoU

Worried by the shortfall in federation account’s allocation to the state, the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has charged oil firms operating in the state to effectively implement their obligations to the host communities.

To this end, the government has inaugurated a technical committee with a charge to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving two oil firms.

The committee is expected to tinker the relevant provisions of the Uquo field operated by Frontier Oil Limited/Savannah Energy in Eket and Esit Eket host communities.

Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr John James Etim, who performed the inauguration, explained that…