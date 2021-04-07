Bandits kill eight, injures four in Kaduna

Security agencies have reported the killing of eight persons by bandits in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

In one incident, armed bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, gave the names of those killed as Alfred Makinde (the driver of the bus), Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar Dauda and Abdulrasheed Musa.

“Three persons were injured, and are currently receiving treatment in hospital. They are Murtala Ibrahim, Ali Manager and…