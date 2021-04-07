



Tribune Online

Centralised policing system not working in Nigeria ― Gov Oyetola

Osun Governor, Adegboyega, on Wednesday, lent his voice in support of the agitation for decentralisation of Nigeria’s centralised policing system to meet the nation’s current realities. Delivering a lecture on Wednesday, “Governance and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: the Role of Traditional Rulers in 21st century,” at the 2nd Annual Colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute […]

Centralised policing system not working in Nigeria ― Gov Oyetola

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune