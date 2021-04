Tribune Online

IMF forecasts 2.5% economic growth for Nigeria in 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its growth forecast for the Nigerian economy in 2021 to 2.5 per cent from its earlier projection of 1.5 per cent it announced in January. The IMF announced the new projection in its World Economic Outlook update released on Tuesday. This is just as there are strong […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune