Judicial workers strike: Govs are committing impeachable offence ― JUSUN

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) declared on Wednesday that the state governors are committing an impeachable offence for refusing to allow financial autonomy of the judiciary according to the provisions of the Nigeria Constitution. Against this background, JUSUN warned that the ongoing strike by the judicial workers will continue as long as required, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune