No nation can rise above its educational development — Education minister

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
No nation can rise above its educational development — Education minister

No nation

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said no nation can rise above its educational development. His statement is coming on the heels of a report by the United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) that Nigeria is currently the leading nation globally in out-of-school children. The minister made the statement during the flag-off ceremony of […]

No nation can rise above its educational development — Education minister
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR