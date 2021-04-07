Tribune Online
No nation can rise above its educational development — Education minister
Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said no nation can rise above its educational development. His statement is coming on the heels of a report by the United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) that Nigeria is currently the leading nation globally in out-of-school children. The minister made the statement during the flag-off ceremony of […]
No nation can rise above its educational development — Education minister
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune