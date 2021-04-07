South West: PDP moves to avert crisis

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to avert looming crisis in the party in the South-West zone.

Following the uncertainty bedevilling its planned congress, the party is now involved in a frantic effort to bring together the contending sides in the Zone including Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.

A meeting will be scheduled which will also involve the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus other members of the NWC and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee.

The PDP said it took the decision after an extensive meeting and has scaled up processes for reconciliation…