Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has charged new Chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to make it a point of duty to hold a security meeting every two weeks. The Governor stated this at their swearing-in ceremony which he presided in Government House, Sokoto, on Wednesday. He urged them to be […]

Tambuwal donates 23 vehicles to new LG Chairmen, urges them to hold security meeting timely

Source: Nigerian Tribune