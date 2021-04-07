



Tribune Online

Theatre Hub Africa plans South-West tour for ‘Oluronbi: The Musical’

Babatunde Ojobaro, founder, Theatre Hub Africa (THA) has said that he’s committed to contributing efficiently and consistently to the revival of theatre productions in Nigeria. Unveiling his adaptation of ‘Oluronbi: The musical’ which he plans to take round the South-West states of Nigeria, he said that the tour will kick off in Oyo State, on […]

Theatre Hub Africa plans South-West tour for ‘Oluronbi: The Musical’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune