BREAKING: Kidnapped RCCG members have regained freedom, says Pastor Adeboye

Eight kidnapped members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted in Kaduna State two weeks ago have regained their freedom. Recall that the eight members were abducted on the Kachia-Kafanchan highway a fortnight ago while travelling in the church’s bus for a church programme. General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune