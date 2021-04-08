Crisis brews in Zamfara APC over Matawalle’s defection

Fresh facts emerged, yesterday, that crisis is brewing in Zamfara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); over the rumoured defection of Governor, Bello Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Top-placed sources in the ruling party said the quest to get a second term in office, in 2023 is the major reason […]

