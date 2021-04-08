



Former MAPOLY rector laments poor teaching, learning system in Nigerian schools

FORMER rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic(MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Mr Waheed Kadiri, has called on the Federal Government to review the teaching syllabus at the higher education level in the country to change the ‘poor’ narrative of the educational sector. Kadiri who made the appeal in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital last week, during a round table session, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune