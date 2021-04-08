



‘Improved access to basic medicines, food through organised retail setting is important for health’

A pharmacist, Mr Taofik Odukoya, says improving access to every day basic medicines, food items and veterinary needs through organised retail centres has become imperative in the improvement of health and productivity. Mr Odukoya, Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Pharmacy Limited, who spoke at the opening of the group’s new shopping centre in Abeokuta, to create […]

