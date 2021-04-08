Lagos govt to collaborate with UFUK Dialogue to eradicate poverty

Lagos State government, on Thursday, stated its willingness to collaborate with the Ufuk Dialogue, in the eradication of poverty, ignorance and promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

Ufuk Dialogue is a non-governmental organisation with the mission of helping the needy in the country.

The deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said this while receiving the management team of Ufuk Dialogue in his office in Alausa-Ikeja.

Hamzat, while emphasising the need for collaboration with the organisation, stated that such collaboration focused on three pillars which the group had already been executing in some states across the country, including Lagos State, namely; eliminating ignorance via…