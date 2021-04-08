



Lawmakers condemn stopping of containers along ports corridor by Customs

The House of Representative Committee on Customs & Excise has condemned the continuous interception of already cleared containers along the ports access roads by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’, calling for an urgent amendment of the Customs and Excise Management (CEMA) Bill currently at the National Assembly. The Chairman of the […]

