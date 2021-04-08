



THE Youth Employment Foundation (YEF), a non- governmental organisation says it has started training 1300 girls in 13 secondary schools in Ibadan in vocational and life skills in order to enhance positive changes among youths. YEF executive secretary, Iwalola Akin-Jimoh, who disclosed this at a one-day stakeholder meeting for education stakeholders in the state, said […]

NGO trains 1,300 schoolgirls in vocational, life skills in Oyo

Source: Nigerian Tribune