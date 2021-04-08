



Tribune Online

NIDCOM condoles with family of 19-year-old Nigerian found dead in Britain

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the death of 19- year-old Richard Okorogheye in London as very sad and painful. This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Media And Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday, in Abuja. In a condolence message, Dabiri-Erewa said the circumstances […]

NIDCOM condoles with family of 19-year-old Nigerian found dead in Britain

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune