NIMN commences mentoring programs for budding marketers

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) announced the flag-off of its coaching and mentoring programme, aimed at dealing with the dearth of experienced marketing professionals at the lower and middle marketing management levels. Speaking at a virtual launch of the programme, the institute’s President and Chairman of the Council, Prince Tony Agenmonmen explained […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

