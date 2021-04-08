Resident doctors’ strike: FG says house officers paid by end of Wednesday

The Federal Government on Wednesday said House Officers in Federal Government teaching hospitals and federal medical centres (FMC) across the federation would have received their payment by end of Wednesday.  According to the Minister, of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, though some of the house officers were recruited outside the quota allocated by the Medical […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

