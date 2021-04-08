Tribune Online
War affects the weak, poor on all sides, Olawepo-Hashim warns
A former Presidential Candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has called on separatist agitators across Nigeria, particularly in the Southeast to cease hostilities and give room to resolve contending issues politically. In a statement, on Thursday, the international businessman warned that the effect of war is felt by the weak and the poor on every side. Olawepo-Hashim […]
