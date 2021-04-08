Youths represent 64 per cent of unemployed population in Nigeria ― Atiku

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that 64 per cent of the unemployed population in Nigeria are young people.

Speaking, on Thursday, at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation in Abuja, Atiku commended the initiative, noting that “the foundation is not only timely but also symbolises the urgency to salvage our frail nation from the impact of poor public investment in Human Capital Development.

“This is evident in our abysmal ranking in the global Human Capital Development index. Little wonder we are presently bedevilled by an army of out-of-school children, a legion of the unemployed, rampaging insecurity, rising poverty rate and persistent…