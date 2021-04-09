



Eighth Senate aided, not hindered Buhari’s fight against insecurity, Saraki replies MURIC

The former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has disclosed that contrary to a press statement issued by the Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, the eighth Senate which he presided over actually aided and not hindered President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against insecurity. In a statement issued by Mr Oluwole Onemola, Media Officer […]

