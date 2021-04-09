



Encomium as Ibadan Indigenes honour ALGON chair, Aleshinloye

Encomium has continued to trail Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, the Oyo State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) as the Ibadan apex socio-cultural organisation, the Central Council for Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) honours him with the Most Distinguished Ibadan Indigene award. According to CCII, Aleshinloye was honoured for his exemplary conduct as the […]

