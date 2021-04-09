



Gunmen abduct monarch, cabinet chiefs, attack police station in Imo

THE traditional ruler of Umueze community of Nguru Mbaise in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, His Royal Highness, Eze Charles Iroegbu, was on Thursday, kidnapped by gunmen. This is just as another police station, Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters, situated in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state was attacked. Nigerian Tribune learnt […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune