How two Nigerians are turning ‘Ogogoro’ into premium brand sold in Britain, Kenya, Ghana

Chibueze Akukwe sticks a label on a bottle of an upmarket Nigerian spirit in a factory in Lagos State. He hopes stylish branding will help sell the tipple, fermented in nearby villages using techniques dating back centuries, to upmarket customers.

A spirit called ‘Ogogoro’, referred to locally as “gin”, is extracted from palm trees before undergoing fermentation. The resulting drink is cheap, but varies in potency and quality, Reuters reported.

Akukwe and his business partner, Lola Pedro, are aiming higher with Pedro’s palm spirit, combining traditional techniques with modern distillation processes to attract wealthy drinkers at home and abroad. Pedro’s is already sold in…