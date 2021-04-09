Insecurity: Acting IGP meets Police Commanders from South-East, South-South zone

Worried by the worsening insecurity in the Southeast and South-South zones of the country in the recent past, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP Usman Alkali on Friday met with strategic Police Commanders from the Zones on the way forward. Speaking at the short opening ceremony before it went into closed doors, he […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

