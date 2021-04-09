Jaiz Foundation disburses N6m zakat in Lagos

Jaiz Foundation disburses N6m zakat in Lagos

THE Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has intervened in the lives of no fewer than 85 indigent persons in Lagos State with the disbursement of N6 million zakat to them. The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, during the disbursement ceremony held at Beleke Memorial Mosque, Surulere, Lagos, in compliance with COVID-19 […]

