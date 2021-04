Tribune Online

Moon sighting for Ramadan fast

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Praise be to God, The Cherisher and Sustainer of the Worlds; Most Gracious, Most Merciful; Master of the Day of Judgment. Thee alone do we worship, and from God alone do we seek aid, help and assistance. Guide us in the right path, the way of […]

Moon sighting for Ramadan fast

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune