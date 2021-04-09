



‘Why PDP shifted South-West zonal congress to Osogbo’

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the South-West zonal congress earlier scheduled for April 10 to April 12. The party hierarchy disclosed this on Thursday, after a comprehensive deliberation on issues of concern in the South West zonal chapter, announcing that it has decided to conduct the exercise […]

