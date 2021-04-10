



Tribune Online

Cocoa may protect males’ hearts from the effects of mental stress

Stressful events — such as sitting an exam, giving a presentation, or attending a job interview — temporarily increase heart rate and blood pressure and dilate arteries. This is a normal part of the body’s “fight-or-flight” response, but the lining of blood vessels, known as the endothelium, can take up to 90 minutes to recover […]

Cocoa may protect males’ hearts from the effects of mental stress

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune