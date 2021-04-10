



Ethiopian Airlines to restart flight operations to Enugu, Kano airports soon

The Management of Ethiopian Airlines assures passengers in the North and the South of Nigeria of its planned return to Enugu and Kano Airports once the new terminals are officially declared open for operations. Recently, Ethiopian Airlines operated a special flight to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of the gradual process of reopening […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune