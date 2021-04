Tribune Online

Gun salutes to mark death of Prince Philip

Gun salutes are to take place across Britain, in Gibraltar and from vessels at sea on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday (1100 GMT), the Ministry of Defence said. Buckingham Palace said the prince, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune