Tribune Online

Gunmen attack traditional ruler in Ekiti

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State and the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local government, Oba Adetutu Ajayi narrowly escaped death Friday evening, as suspected gunmen rained bullets on his car. This happened less than 24 hours after a petrol dealer, Bayo Ifakorode was abducted in Isan-Ekiti by gunmen who emerged from the bush […]

Gunmen attack traditional ruler in Ekiti

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune