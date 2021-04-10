



Nigeria’s unhappy union: How growing insecurity threatens the country’s future

An attack this week on a police headquarters and prison in southeastern Nigeria is the latest example of the country’s fast-deteriorating security situation, which is raising deeper questions about the unity of this fractious regional superpower, political and security analysts warn. “The state no longer has the monopoly of force, it’s lost control,” Idayat Hassan, […]

