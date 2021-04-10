Tribune Online
PANDEF, NBA, CHURAC flay Matawalle, northern leaders over threat against South
Pan Niger Delta Forum, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Delta-based Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption (CHURAC), on Friday, took a swipe at the Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and northern leaders for threatening to retaliate alleged attacks on Northerners in the south. The groups in exclusive chats with Saturday Tribune described the threats as not […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune