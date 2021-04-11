



Church establishes free school for autism, Downs syndrome children

The Omega Power Ministries (OPM) says it has established a free school for people with autism and Downs syndrome. General Overseer and Founder of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, said the establishment of the school was part of the church’s efforts to provide for less privileged children with special needs. Apostle Chinyere told newsmen that the […]

