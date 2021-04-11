EFCC arrests man over alleged N800m money laundering



Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Adeleke Adeyemi for his involvement in an alleged case of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, diversion of funds, issuance of dud cheques and money laundering to the tune of N800,000,000.00 (Eight Hundred Million Naira). The Agency’s Publicity […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

