



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Young professionals are endangered, kidnap victim laments

The rising incidents of kidnapping on Nigerian roads and streets are said to be endangering the lives of young professionals in the country making the prospect of emigrating to other countries more attractive than before. This is according to a victim who relived his ordeal who said the hoodlums lay siege on the roads to […]

Insecurity: Young professionals are endangered, kidnap victim laments

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune